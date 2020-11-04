Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs3.69 billion and agreed for the further consideration of two projects worth Rs33.49 billion including the 2nd revision of Sehat Sahulat Program.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects related to health, physical planning & housing, education, and mass media were presented in the meeting.

Three projects related to health were presented in the meeting. First project namely “Construction of 50 Bedded Hospital Including Hostels, Residential Accommodation, Medical Equipment, Ambulances & other Vehicles at Pasni” worth Rs.508.20 million was approved by CDWP. This project will provide medical treatment facilities to the common people in Pasni including its surrounding areas at minimal cost and also includes construction and residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff. CDWP agreed for the project namely “Sehat Sahulat Program 2nd Revision” worth Rs. 31935.005 million. This project envisages provision of social health protection against catastrophic health expenditure to all marginalized families of Pakistan living below poverty line of USD2.00 per day. Sehat Sahulat Program is under implementation in all districts of Pakistan including districts of Balochistan, Punjab, AJK, GB and Islamabad Capital Territory. CDWP also agreed for another project titled “Japanese Grant Assistance for COVID-19 Response” worth Rs. 1562.40 million. This project envisages procurement of critical care medical equipment and supplies for up-gradation of existing healthcare facilities all over the country. The funding for the project would be extended by the Government of Japan in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A project related to physical planning & housing presented in the meeting, namely “Environment, Social Safeguard & Design Studies to prepare Sub-Project of SOP-II of Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project” worth Rs. 661.76 million, was approved in the meeting.

A project related to mass media presented titled “Development Communications 2nd Revised” worth Rs. 616.401 million was approved by CDWP. The project is for promotion and projection of development projects, policies and programs of the government.

Mass media section also presented one position paper namely “PTV Terrestrial Digitalization DTMB Demonstration Project” worth Rs. 3756.918 million that was approved in the meeting.

Revised project namely “Establishment of Cadet College, Kharan, Balochistan” worth Rs. 1908 million was approved in the meeting.

CDWP approved two more position papers namely “Contraction of Small Storage Dams in District Khuzdar” worth Rs. 3056.07 million and “26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, District Sakrdu” worth Rs. 8616.01 million.