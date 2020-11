Share:

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong calls on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

China’s new ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affair on Thursday.

The meeting focused on important Pak-China strategic relationship and the pace of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Ambassador Nong Rong had presented his credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi on November 3.