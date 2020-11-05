Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday deferred indictment of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and others till November 9 in assets beyond known sources of income case. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and co-accused in the case appeared before the court in the hearing.

The counsel of the accused requested the court to defer the indictment as the co-accused Shamshad Khatton was infected with the coronavirus. The accused can appear before the court after recovering their health, he added. The court, later, adjourned the hearing of the case till 9th of November.