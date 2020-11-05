Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 2, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond sources of income. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference against PMLN’s stalwart this day. The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding as the case record was with Islamabad High Court (IHC). National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi appeared before the court. The judge noted that the record had been submitted to the IHC in Tabbasam Ishaq case. The case couldn’t be proceeded until the record was received back.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of co-accused in a corruption reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui till November 16. The co-accused including Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, Umer Farooq, Yousaf Memon and Basharat Hussian appeared before the court.