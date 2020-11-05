Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will reach Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today on 7-day visit in connection with the election for the legislative assembly of strategically-located Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) going to be held on November 15.

Maryam would stay in the region for 7 days, according to the party’s media wing. She will reach Skardu on November 5 (today) and address public rallies in Gwari, Skardu and Dambudas on November 5, 6 and 7 respectively. She will address public rallies in Gohgoch, Astore and Chilas on November 8, 10 and 11 respectively.

According to the party sources, PML-N vice-president will lead a public rally from Shagar to Skardu on November 6. She will also be briefed about five-year government performance and development projects. Election on the 24 general seats of the GB Legislative Assembly was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18 but was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The five-year term of the previous assembly ended on June 24, bringing an end to the 5-year rule of the PML-N. The president has announced 15th November as the polling day for the general election to the GB Assembly.