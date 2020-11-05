Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has said that the promise of making Gilgit-Baltistan a separate province by ‘fake’ Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is a lie.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu, the PML-N leader said that she really respects the people of Pakistan. I will try to become the voices of general masses, she pledged.

Maryam stated that Pakistani politics is changing now. PM Imran has failed to fulfill his all the promises including employment, five million houses and decreasing the prices of daily commodities, she claimed.

Maryam Nawaz has arrived in Skardu on seven-day visit to lead election campaign of her party.

Party sources told that a rally will be taken out from Shigar to Skardu on November 6. Maryam Nawaz will also hold rallies in Gahkuch, Ghizer, Astore and Chilas.