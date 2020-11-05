Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army Chief visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps where he was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and operational preparedness of the formations. The COAS appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LOC. “Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure protection and security of people along LOC,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment. COAS expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in this regard.