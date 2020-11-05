Share:

Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for further expanding and strengthening bilateral relations with Nepal in the areas of mutual benefit. Talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Nepal, Syed Haider Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Wednesday, the President said that Pakistan and Nepal had considerable potential to further improve economic, political and cultural relations. He also expressed the need for exploring new sectors of bilateral economic cooperation like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles and surgical instruments. The President expressed the hope that the new Ambassador would actively work for further strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, chairing the meeting of newly appointed members of the Board of Governors of Virtual University here on Wednesday, the President has asked the Higher Education Commission to formulate policy for distant-education at the earliest aiming to encourage and promote e-learning in the country. He said E-learning is cost-effective and accessible hence will enormously benefit the students belonging to the poor strata of society in rural areas. The President hoped that the newly appointed members of Board of Governors will help ensure good governance and improve the quality of education.He said the university needs to expand its outreach as it has great potential to cover rural areas of the country.