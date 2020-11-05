Share:

This comes after President Trump announced earlier in the day that his team will file lawsuits over alleged vote fraud in all of the states claimed by Joe Biden.

Trump, Biden foresee win in high-stake US election 2020

With knife-edge 2020 US presidential elections coming to a close, Democrat Joe Biden has predicted a win for himself while president Donald Trump shot right back by claiming his own victory and accusing his opponents of vote theft.

Appearing before supporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, after midnight, Biden said "we believe we´re on track to win this election."

"Keep the faith, guys, we´re going to win this."

But Biden, 77, warned that because of the unprecedented use of mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic getting final results would "take a while."

Seconds later, Trump tweeted his rebuttal, saying: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election."

The Republican president, who was watching results come in with staff at the White House, said he would shortly deliver a public statement.

Trump alleges election theft, Twitter flags Republican president's tweet as 'misleading'

Twitter flagged a tweet by President Donald Trump on Wednesday wherein the Republican accused Democrats of "trying to steal" US Election 2020.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

"We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," said Trump, who promised to speak more later.

Twitter swiftly flagged the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."