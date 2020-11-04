Share:

ISLAMABAD-New beginnings? Well, that’s true for our favorite showbiz actress Saba Qamar as she has just started shooting her film ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ which is all ready to hit the screens very soon. Qamar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades, including four Lux Style Awards, a Hum Award, and a Filmfare Award nomination. The Government of Pakistan honored her with two of the country’s highest civilian honors, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012, and Pride of Performance in 2016 for her contribution to the field of arts. The pre partition drama Dastaan proved to be Qamar’s first success in which she played the parallel female lead, earning her the Pakistan Media Award, and starring roles in the drama PaniJaisaPiyar and the socio drama Thakan (both 2011) established her as a leading actress in Urdu television. She earned wide critical praise for her portrayal of a manipulative and self-obsessed women in the 2011 romantic series Maat, a middle class girl in the 2011 series Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye, a character Sarwat in the 2012 telenovela ShehryarShehzadi, as orphan in the 2013 drama KaashAisa Ho and liberal minded Zara in the 2014 series Izteraab.