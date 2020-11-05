Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the government to immediately announce increase in support price of wheat, sugarcane and other major crops and accept all other demands of the farmers, who reached the provincial capital on Tuesday to protest against the anti-agriculture policies. Talking to media after holding meeting with the representatives of the farmers at Mansoora on Wednesday, he also demanded unconditional apology from the government for unleashing police crackdown and torture against protesting growers at Thoker Niaz Baig. Calling for release of the detained farmers without any delay, he said it was unfortunate that rulers were deaf, dumb and blind to the plight of the people and seemed unmoved to their demands. He said if the govt was serious in prolonging its tenure it must announce decrease in prices of basic food commodities and introduce pro-farmer policies. The JI, he said, had already started anti-inflation campaign by holding a historic mass rally in Bajaur (KP) on November 1 and it would continue protest demonstrations all over the country till the acceptance of all fair demands of the public. He warned the rulers to introduce policies in the interest of the masses or get ready to go home.

To a question, he said that he could not make any anticipation regarding the government tenure but it was obvious that the government writ seemed nowhere.

The masses were desperate and wanted to get rid of the incapable government, he said, adding the rulers had left with the only option to set their direction and start paying attention to the problems of the people.

Siraj, however, called for public dialogue engaging all the senior leadership of the political parties to bring electoral reforms before the next polls.

There would be no use of elections if they held under the same circumstances, he said.