LAHORE - Abdullah Adnan thrashed Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the Punjab Junior Tennis Championship title here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Tennis Courts on Thursday. Rafum Group Country Manager Salman bin Aslam graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Rafum Group Marketing Manager Shahid Riaz and others were also present there. In Under-10 final, Abubaker Talha of Pakistan Wapda beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-3 to win the title. The Under-12 title was won by Bilal Asim of Salamat School System, who defeated Ehtasham Arif 8-4, the Under-14 title went to Abdul Hanan Khan, who beat Bilal Asim of SICAS 3-5, 4-0, the U-16 doubles title was grabbed by the pair of Abdullah Adnan and M Saeed, who routed Farman Shakeel and Musa Haroon 6-2, 6-2.