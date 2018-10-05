Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notice to the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala for violation of ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, it has been learnt.

According to the sources in the CDA, a CDA team comprising officials of Building Control Section reached the Bani Gala house of PM Imran Khan after the field staff reported that the property located in revenue estate of Mohra Noor, commonly known as Bani-Gala falling in Zone-IV of Islamabad has been identified as un-regulated structure in terms of the regulations. However, the sources said that the staff deputed at the PM’s residence declined to receive the notice.

It is to mention here that notices have also been served to other residents in the area. The owners have been asked to regularize their building/structure and submit the building plan along with full details of ownership certified by concerned revenue authority for the approval as per provisions of the regulations combined with other relevant regulations of Islamabad Residential Sectors (Building Control) Regulations 2005 within two weeks. The notice said otherwise that the Authority will be constrained to take action against the building.