ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that there were enormous prospects for different countries to invest in Gwadar, adding that various projects were being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative in the port city.

He called upon envoys who met him here on Thursday that their countries should benefit from the opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation with Pakistan.

During separate meetings with ambassadors of Romania, Qatar, France and High Commissioner of Australia, Sanjrani said that with improving security situation, investment opportunities had increased manifold in Pakistan, especially in Gwadar region.

While speaking to Ambassador of France Marc Barety, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan-France Friendship Group had been renewed in the Senate of Pakistan which would be beneficial for enhancing parliamentary ties between the two countries.

He appreciated the French government for offering scholarships to Pakistani students in higher education and preservation of archaeological sites in Pakistan, especially the historic Mehrgarh; supporting water projects in different regions of the country and training police officials. Speaking to the Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that there was good opportunity for Qatar to invest in infrastructure projects in Gwadar. He said that they we were also looking for scholarships for Pakistani students in different educational institutions of Qatar in addition to job opportunities for Pakistanis as promised by Qatar govt.

He said that CPEC projects offered many investment opportunities and Pakistani government would facilitate the investors from Qatar to benefit from the potential of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Talking to Romanian Ambassador Nicolae Goia, Sanjrani said that there was need to boost the parliamentary linkages between the two countries, adding: ‘we would be extending invitation to the chairman Senate of Romania to lead a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan’. In meeting with High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adamson, the Chairman Senate said that economic cooperation between the two countries was below its potential and there was dire need to enhance it further. He said that exchange of parliamentary delegations would also steer the economic cooperation and those of the business delegations would help explore new avenues for increasing bilateral trade.

Sanjrani asked the ambassadors to ensure participation of their parliamentary delegations in Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee meeting being held at Gwadar in last week of October.