LAHORE - The two-day trials for selection of Pakistan hockey team to take part in the Asian Champions Trophy will be held from October 11 at Karachi, and not in Lahore.

"The trials have been shifted to Karachi owing to unavoidable circumstances," said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. The 18-member Pakistan team will take part in the Trophy being played in Muscat, Oman from October 18 to 28. The trials will be watched by the national selection committee, headed by Islah-ud-Din and Ayaz Mehmood, Musadaq Hussain and Qasim Khan as its members. PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad will also be seeing the players in action during trials. The team will leave for Oman on October 14.

The ongoing training hockey camp here preparing the players for the Champions Trophy here will come to an end on October 6 and the players will leave for their home after attending morning session training programme. After three-day break, they will reassemble at Karachi on October 9 and will report to camp commandant, former Pakistan captain Hasan Sardar and will undergo training till commencement of trials.

The 29 players, who are attending the camp, are Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Senior, Rashid Mehmood, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Mubashar Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Rizwan Junior, Rizwan Senior, Toseeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Umer Bhutta, Abu Bakr Mehmood, Azfar Yaqoob, M Atiq, Arslan Qadir, Ejaz Ahmad, Rana Sohail, Irfan Junior, M Dilbar, Faisal Qadir, M Rizwan, Atif Mushtaq, Rizwan Ali, M Zubair, Saaran bin Qamar, Muneeb ur Rehman and Syed Zeeshan Bukhari.