ISLAMABAD - Defending champion Wapda retained the National Women Basketball Championship title on Thursday at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex. Wapda beat Pakistan Army 54-45 in the final of the five-day championship. The third and fourth positions were won by Lahore and Karachi respectively. Mehru Khan of Wapda was awarded the best player trophy. Wapda chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Pakistan Army Sports Director Brig Ghulam Jilani, PBF president Brig (R) Iftikhar Mansoor and PBF patron Mian Iqbal Farid were also present on the occasion. Tr ophies and medals were distributed among the players and teams at the closing ceremony. The participating teams in the championship included Wapda, Army, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad and Hazara.