ISLAMABAD - Awais Zahid annexed the National Ranking Badminton Championship 2019 men’s singles title after defeating Murad Ali 3-0 in the final here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. While huge upset was recorded in the ladies singles final, as Pakistan’s top player Palwasa Khan was beaten in the title-decider at the hands of new champion Ghazala Siddiqui 2-0 in the final. Palwasha Basheer and Saima teamed up to win doubles title beating Ghazala Siddiqui and Saima Waqas in the final, while Raja Hussnain and Attiq Chaudhry won the men’s doubles final. It was highly mismanaged event, as none of the federation officials bothered to remain present at the venue, nor did they bother to depute someone, who could provide results and other information to sports journalists, who were running form pillar to post to gather results.