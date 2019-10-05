Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said on Saturday that the whole country will turn into a battlefield once protests are started against the incumbent government.

The JUI-F chief talked to media in Peshawar and announced that the first destination of Azadi March will be Islamabad.

He affirmed that the masses in huge numbers will sweep away the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and said he will use plan B and C if need be.

“The country’s economy has been destroyed and employment opportunities have been brought to an end. We will become the voice of a common man and Pakistan. Our demand will be to conduct fresh elections. Business community is already protesting owing to taxes and time has come to send the ineligible and illegitimate government packing," he said.

He further said, “we are not afraid of arrests as they will worsen the situation. Former president Asif Ali Zardari is supporting the Azadi March as there is no disappointment from any side."

“Government wants to gain international support by highlighting the madrassah (religious seminaries) issue."

“Imran Khan has put Pakistan in trouble by talking about nuclear war. It is a diplomatic failure of Pakistan to indulge in warmongering," he added.