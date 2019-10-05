Share:

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has launched a scathing attack on his political opponent Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and stated that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief is trying to save his ‘sinking politics’.

In a program of private TV, the Foreign Minister stated that during the session, the JUI-F chief’s plan to march was also discussed.

In the meeting, Mr Qureshi said that peaceful protest is everyone’s democratic right and the government will fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public.

Criticising the JUI-F chief further, he said that Fazl is unhappy with the reforms in Madrassahs, adding that if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

In the meeting, the PM also reviewed his upcoming visit to China and the progress on the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

On Thursday, Fazlur Rehman said he will lead the march towards Islamabad at the end of this month and warned the government against placing hurdles in his way.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has welcomed the efforts of Prime Minister Imran by highlighting Kashmir conflict at international forum and added that efforts of PTI-led government to raise the Kashmir issue has given a new impetus to the struggle of Kashmiri brethren.

He said state institutions are at the same page and they are working for

development of the country day in and day out and hoped that opposition

will also stand with the government to upgrade living standard of the

people.

The Foreign Minister stated that education is the top agenda of the government and new innovations are being introduced to coup with the challenges of 21st century.

He further mentioned that it is a global world and there is dire need to change the direction of thinking and it is necessary to shed away vested interest and stand on platform where civilized world are making progress by leaps and bounds.