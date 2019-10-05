Share:

LAHORE - A Punjab government representative on Friday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) about the measures the government had taken to avert smog in the winter season. In a petition seeking a ban on operation of brick-kilns and burning crop remains in the province, the law officer representing the government submitted a report to Justice Shahid Karim about the decisions taken to avert smog. The law officer submitted that teams had been constituted for inspection of brick-kilns. He submitted that brick-kilns, other than those running on zigzag technology, would be closed for four months.He submitted that Section 144 had been imposed in the province to curb pollution and prevent smog and a ban had been imposed on burning trash, plastic and crop residue for the next three months. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the petition till October 11. At the last hearing, the court had sought details of the measures taken to avert smog, after a law officer submitted that several decisions had been made at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary. The petitioner had submitted that brick-kilns were the main contributing factor to smoggy conditions, as they had failed to use fuel-efficient technology, besides burning stubble, emissions from factories and polluting vehicles. He said the government should give subsidy on zigzag technology to encourage brick-kilns.He argued that it was highly important to stop brick-kilns, stop burning stubble and control emissions from factories in the entire province to deal with the imminent threat of smog in winter.