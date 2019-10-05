Share:

LAHORE - Master Molty Foam, Pakistan’s leading mattress manufacturer, collaborated with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for nationwide Breast Cancer Awareness programmes and activations. On 3rd October 2019, “Pink Illumination Ceremony” was arranged as part of the campaign at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. Pakistan has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia, with every 1 in 9 Pakistani women at the risk of this disease. This initiative, which was organized by Pink Ribbon in collaboration with Master MoltyFoam, highlighted the fact that one of the major concerns regarding the disease is the lack of information, which ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis.