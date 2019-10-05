Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday announced CAA Winter Sports and CAA squash teams for participation in the national and international competitions. Coordinator ski and squash affairs CAA, Peshawar, Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi, said this and added: “The initiative has been taken by PCAA with the aim of promoting sports activities in accordance with federal government policy. The PCAA has been contributing towards sports and tourism in the country by tapping into the potential talent of underage athletes in particular. In the same spirit, the PCAA is also promoting cricket, football and ski and is now concentrating on squash and winter sports.”

The PCAA announced formation of both teams comprising athletes from both under 17 category and regular PCAA employees. PCAA winter sports team comprises Abdul Razzaq, Zakir Hussain, Faiz Ali, Zakir Ur Rehman, Sajjad Ali, Saif Ullah, M Sadiq, Shakir Ullah, Faizan Ali Shah, Sajid Ali, Mumtaz Alam, Javed, Ghulam Murtaza, Zafar Ali and Rehmat Ali while PCAA squash team consists of Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, M Hanif, Saboor Khan, Moeed Ur Rehman, Riaz Hussain (squash coach).