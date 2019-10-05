Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court’s election tribunal on Friday directed a returning officer to recount votes cast in PS-116 on a petition challenging the result of a successful candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed, announced the verdict on a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Saleheen – a defeated candidate from PS-116. In his petition, Saleheen said that he had lost the election by a narrow margin to PTI’s Malik Shehzad.