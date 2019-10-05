Share:

KARACHI - A single bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC), comprising Justice Yousaf Ali Sayed, here on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, challenging the victory of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in NA-249.

Shahbaz, who is also the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, while challenging the validity of the notified success of his rival candidate in the National Assembly seat in Karachi West, had referred to a close margin of votes secured by him (34,628 votes) and Vawda (35,349 votes).

The petitioner had claimed that proper procedures were not followed, particularly in the context of rejection of votes polled in the above-mentioned constituency during the general elections held in July 2018.

Faisal Vawda expressed his gratitude to the Almighty Allah over rejection of the petition by the SHC.

Talking to media on Friday afternoon, he said these were people of the constituency who voted him to power against a number of contenders, including PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

Claiming that petition against his victory was filed with a mala fide intention, Vawda said his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, believed in service to the people with absolute sincerity of purpose and commitment.

He said that since their loss in 2018 elections, opposition leader in the National Assembly and his party had been making desperate attempts to secure public sympathy. “Which has gone in vain and the PML-N has lost its credibility in the eyes of masses,” he said.

The federal minister, accompanied by PTI MPA from Sindh Malik Shahzad Awan, said that rejection of the petition, seeking his dismissal and also of his colleague from the provincial assembly seat (PS-116) was the victory of the righteous. He said the PTI government was presently fighting against a mafia and fortunately enjoyed the support of masses, which was a prerequisite to prevail upon unscrupulous elements.