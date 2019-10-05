Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Dozens of relatives of a deceased woman on Friday damaged various ambulances of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas during a protest demonstration against ‘delay’ in providing an ambulance to the critical woman.

The relatives of woman identified as Shremti Kamla (50), who died of heart attack in Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, damaged the parked ambulances and raised slogans against the civil hospital administration. They held the administration of the hospital responsible for the death of Shremti.

According to the details, Shremti Kamla, resident of Sanghar, suffered heart attack on late Thursday night and she was shifted to civil hospital where doctors provided her first aid and referred her to NICVD Tando Jan Muhammad due to her serious condition.

Her family members asked for an ambulance that was not available there at that time as they were informed that three running ambulances had gone to other districts with patients. The family members also contacted private ambulances but they demanded high fees on which they decided to wait for civil hospital ambulance as they had no money to pay private ambulance.

Report further said that as an ambulance returned to the civil hospital, the woman breathed her last, on which her relatives and family members damaged the parked ambulances of hospital and also created law and order situation. The administration called police and heavy contingents of police reached the spot to control the situation.

Later, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas ordered inquiry into the matter and formed five-member committee that will conduct the inquiry and submit report within three days.