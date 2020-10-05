Share:

Attock - Main Zuljinnah procession of Chehlum was taken out on Sunday from Imam Bargah Panjtani Attock peacefully amid tight security. Karbala is a lesson - teaching incident of human history, which gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success besides failing the nefarious designs of devilish forces, this was stated by religious scholar Allamah Ali Husnain Najafi while addressing the Chehlum Majlis. He mentuioned the difficulties faced by Imam Hussain A.S. and his followers for the glory of Islam and narrated several events of the journey of Imam Hussain A.S. which led him to martyrdom at Karbala. Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble force of Hussainniat and Yazidiat, he observed. Sabeels of water and milk and food stalls were also set-up under the surveillance of security personnel on the route of procession to facilitate the mourners. The mourners offered Zuhrain prayer near Fowara chowk and later procession culminated at Markazi Imambargh Hussainia Kamalpur Syedan, Attock in the evening in peaceful manner after crossing through the traditional route. On the occasion, strict security measures were taken by the law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident.