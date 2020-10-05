Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there is no room for those in Pakistan who did the politics of looting and plundering.

“For the first time, the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan held big people accountable. People who were not considered to be touched in the past are now in the grip of the law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has crushed the giants of corruption”, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Chief Minister maintained that accountability of corrupt elements was part of PTI’s manifesto and the government will not move back even an inch from its manifesto.

“Era of loot will not come back and Pakistan will reach its true destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

He said that opposition parties were trying to stop the progress of Pakistan. Protest of opposition without any reason was an undemocratic process.

He said Pakistan was facing internal as well as external challenges and in the recent critical circumstances, politics of chaos was unwise and against the national interests.

He said that opposition parties by spreading chaos wanted to fulfill their nefarious designs. Buzdar said that the people wanted to see the country moving ahead.

He anticipated that opposition parties will neither do the long-march nor protest. “It is unfortunate that opposition parties have put the national interest behind.

The government will complete its tenure. He said that PM Imran Khan is taking decisions bravely and wisely in the national interests and according to the expectations of the people``.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and Secretary-General Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Southern Punjab Ali Raza Dareshak called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’ Office.

The Chief Minister said that the civil secretariat model in Bahawalpur and Multan has been approved.

He said that civil secretariats Southern Punjab in Bahawalpur and Multan will be constructed on modern lines.

He said that every promise made with the people of Southern Punjab will be fulfilled. He said that the first time the era of sustainable development has been started in Southern Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that funds of Southern Punjab were utilized in favourite districts in the previous regime.

“Former rulers used Southern Punjab province to further their political gain. Government is giving rights to the people of Southern Punjab.

Special funds allocated for Southern Punjab can only be utilized there. Secretaries appointed in the Southern Punjab Secretariat have been empowered. People of Southern Punjab will not have to visit Lahore for the redressal of their grievances.

Now the problems of residents of Southern Punjab will be solved at local level. There will be a separate development program for Southern Punjab”, the Chief Minister concluded.