President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that he is fighting NAB-Niazi nexus boldly.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before Accountability Court (AC) in money laundering case. During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif complained that everybody knows he is suffering to back pain form last 25 years but despite this NAB authorities deliberately place his food on ground instead of the table.

Shehbaz Sharif added that all this is happening on directions of PM Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar and warned that if his health is endangered, a case will be filed against Imran Khan and his advisor.

After hearing the complaint of Opposition Leader, Judge of the court remarked that any inhumane treatment will not be tolerated in judicial custody.