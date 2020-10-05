Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition today seeking a ban on airing speeches of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif on television channels.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athr Minallah will conduct hearing of the petition.

The petitioner Aamir Aziz Ansari had moved the court through his counsel Adnan Iqbal Advocate and cited Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as respondents

In his petition, Ansari stated that Nawaz Sharif managed to go abroad on the pretext of his ailment but he not only started actively participating in politics but also initiated a smear campaign against the state institutions.

He contended in his plea that the convicted former premier during his recent speeches, especially the one delivered via video link during the all parties conference on September 20 had maligned the state institutions and a “convict’s speech cannot be allowed to be broadcast on media”.

The petitioner maintained that his [Sharif’s] speech tarnished the image of national institutions. He requested the court to direct the PEMRA that Sharif's next speech should not be aired on any TV channel.

Earlier, on October 1, PEMRA had banned broadcast and rebroadcast of any speech, interview or public address of absconders or proclaimed offenders.