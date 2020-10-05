Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said Karachi Circular Railway will be completed in three phases.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said Railway Carriage Factory Islamabad will have an important role in ensuring Karachi Circular Railway.

The Minister said Main Line One railway project will prove to be an important milestone in development of railway in the country.

He said efforts are being made for betterment of the Railways employees and steps are being taken to ensure regular payment to the pensioners of Pakistan Railways.

Later talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term. He said the opposition has no public support.

The Minister said the Prime Minister will not give NRO to the corrupt elements at any cost.