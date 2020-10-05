Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Olympian Asif Bajwa on Sunday visited the ongoing physical fitness camp for the national junior hockey team’s probable in Abbottabad and met with the players and officials. According to a spokesperson of PHF, Khokhar and Bajwa also watched the physical fitness training sessions. Head coach of the Pakistan junior hockey team, Olympian Danish Kaleem briefed them about the camp. He said that the players had greatly benefitted from the camp and there was a definite improvement in their fitness level and stamina. “Players undergo physical training in two separate sessions, in the morning as well as in the evening. Their fitness is also assessed through various tests, which give us a good idea about their progress. Players are also getting suitable diet,” he said. The PHF president expressed satisfaction at the physical fitness camp and appreciated the efforts of the coaches.