PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair has been appointed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson.

"Maryam Nawaz is an unarmed girl. Sheikh Rashid has been doing politics for the past 50 years and all he does is issue threats every day," said Zubair, addressing a news conference. "Can't you do politics? Can you only issue threats?"

Zubair criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the premier had resorted to personal attacks against Nawaz in interviews. The former Sindh governor said that it was unfortunate how the government was labelling others as 'traitors'.

"We [the PML-N] never distributed certificates of patriotism," he said.

He spoke about allegations levelled by that Nawaz had met three Indians in secret. "Mian Nawaz Sharif does not need three Indians," Zubair said. "Mian Nawaz Sharif has the strength of 22 crore Pakistanis with him."

The PML-N leader said that it would make sense for a person to seek India's help if the circumstances were not favourable for him in Pakistan. However, he cited an IPSOS survey, saying that most people in the country did not think Pakistan was headed in the right direction.

Zubair said that the government was not addressing the issues of the public rather, it was fixated on trading barbs with the opposition.

"Every day, there are 15 press conferences. Shehbaz Gill does press conferences, Shahzad Akbar does press conferences, all other ministers do the same. Faisal Vawda does press conferences as well. But you will never hear them talk about the issues facing the public," he said.