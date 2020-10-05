Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday said that after an allegedly false narrative of accountability, the government has now started declaring political opponents traitors.

While talking to media here, she said the government was making false statements after its failure to produce any evidence against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Maintaining that inflation was at historic levels, Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s top priority was to provide relief to mafias.

She said that inflation was at historic levels but the government’s priority is to bring Nawaz Sharif back. She said that PML-N and united opposition will provide relief to the masses after sending government home. She termed the inflation and price-hike result of failure of RTS on the polling day of 2018 general elections.

Orangzeb claimed that the government is selected, corrupt and incompetent and helpless against sugar and pharmaceutical mafia. She said a selected group was imposed on the country and criticized the government for inflation and increase in vegetable prices besides other essential commodities.

Quoting a recent report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, she said that the government has failed to bring relief to the masses.

Furthermore, steering committee of the newly-formed anti-government alliance will meet here today to finalize the key offices of the alliance. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, a day earlier, had elected Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its head.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal has been nominated convener of PDM’s steering committee while the three major parties in the 11-party alliance would share the three top offices of the PDM on a rotational basis. The offices of senior vice-president and the general secretary of the PDM would be given to the PML-N and the PPP.

Final decision about the term of these offices and nominations on other posts will be made in today’s meeting of the steering committee. Besides, the steering committee would finalize programmes of public meetings and future strategy of the PDM in today’s meeting.