ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s promising pro boxer Usman Wazeer claimed Asian Boxing Federation’s (ABF) vacant welterweight title after pulling off a stellar win against Indonesia’s Boido Simanjuntak at Amir Khan Boxing Academy’s hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on late Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Astore, who is also known as the ‘Asian Boy’ prevailed over his seasoned Indonesian opponent, flooring him in the fourth round to win the bout by a knockout. It was also his fourth victory in as many appearances. Usman, who debuted in May, last year displayed great agility and prowess right from the outset, getting the better of Boido as the latter found no answer to his punches for most of the bout. Usman faced no significant difficulty in thwarting the 36-year-old Indonesian’s attacks, who was appearing in his 83rd bout of his pro career. Having won just one of his last six bouts, Boido had previously fought against the world’s several top-notch pugilists. Uaman has remained undefeated in his four bouts he has appeared so far, while his Indonesian opponent has won 24 of 83 professional bouts he has competed so far.

“I’m thankful to Almighty Allah for enabling me to live up to the expectations of my fans. Winning the bout in my own country in front of home fans has given me the double joy,” Usman told media after winning the fight. “My next target is to win World Youth title. I’ll work hard to become more lethal and aggressive to win that title too,” he added. Meanwhile, fights in other weight divisions also took place on the day. Pakistan’s Asif Hazara knocked out Afghanistan’s Ramin Nejrabi in the second round in the super flyweight category, while Nadir Baloch prevailed over another Afghan pugilist Muhammad Salim in the featherweight category, defeating him 59-52 points in a six-round clash.

In the superlight weight division, Pakistan’s Bilal Mehsud knocked out Afghanistan’s Amin ul Haq in the second round.

Pakistan’s Allah Baksh beat Polish boxer Artur Krzyzstof in the heavyweight category on technical basis.

Afghanistan’s Jawad Hassan won his fight against Pakistan’s Sikander Abbasi in the super featherweight bout.

In the lightweight category, Pakistan’s Zahoor Abbas emerged victorious, by knocking out compatriot Moin Khan in the second round.

‘Pakhtun Boy’ Adil Said defeated compatriot Abbas Ali in the middleweight category by knocking him out in the second round.