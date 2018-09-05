Share:

LAHORE - Bahawalpur and Faisalabad thrashed their opponents with big margins in their respective matches of the Punjab U-15 Boys Football Cup here at Punjab Football Stadium on Monday night under lights. After the league round matches, four teams Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan and Faisalabad reached the semifinals. Bahawalpur trounced Gujranwala 6-1 in the first match. M Sufiyan and Abdullah struck two goals each in 27th, 54th, 72nd, 79th minutes respectively. Muzammal netted a goal in 40th minute while Hamza Farooq scored in 52nd minute of the match. Gujranwala’s solitary goal was netted by Daud in 45th minute. Faisalabad routed Sargodha 5-1 in the second match. Faisalabad's Abdur Rehman thwarted three goals in 9th, 57th and 69th minute while Wasif struck two in 2nd and 46th minute.