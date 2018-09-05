Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet is meeting here today to discuss the recovery of unlawful assets of Pakistanis abroad, it is learnt reliably here Tuesday.

The cabinet is meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair will be briefed by Special Advisor to Prime Minister on accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar. He will present a brief of the Task Force on the Recovery of unlawful assets abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court was informed on Monday last that FIA had found 2,750 undisclosed properties of Pakistani nationals in UAE. As per the FIA, if each property is valued at a conservative estimate of Rs40 million each (average), the value of UAE assets under inquiry with the Agency comes to Rs110 billion, which is only 2.5 per cent of total estimated undisclosed assets Rs4,240 billion in UAE only.

Earlier, the Cabinet meeting was scheduled to be held on September 4, however, due to the presidential election the schedule was changed to September 5.

According to the agenda of the Cabinet meeting available with The Nation, the meeting will also discuss the recovery of discretionary funds in ministries and divisions. The matter of the appointment of Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting will also consider the overview of Ministry of Human Rights. The matter pertaining to the extension in contract appointment of chairman National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) will also be considered by the cabinet.A summary of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division for signing of Document of Understanding (DOU) between Higher Education Commission Islamabad and Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) for the Establishment of Chin Pakistan Join Research Center on Earth Sciences will also be considered in the cabinet meeting. The summary for the inclusion of Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Islamabad in schedule-II to the Rules of Business, 1973 as an attached department is also on the agenda.