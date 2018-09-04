Share:

The forthcoming visit of USA Secretary Mike Pompeo to Pakistan has already become the victim of mishandling on both sides. The dispute erupted when the Foreign Minister of Pakistan refuted that Secretary Pompeo ever mentioned the terrorists’ presence in Pakistan, calling it “factually incorrect” and that his statement regarding “do more” policy of USA towards Pakistan is already an old brand of harassment tool for Pakistan.

First of all the call should have been made from Donald Trump himself to our PM but he has undermined Pakistan by making the Secretary call our Prime Minister instead whereas on the other hand, Mr. Trump keeps on calling PM Modi himself every now and then.

USA has decided to deal our PM at the level of his Foreign Secretary without acknowledging our sacrifices in waging war on terror with them, again choosing to ignore Pakistan.

I do not attach much importance to the visit of USA Secretary of State to Pakistan, as it will be a replica of visit of his past colleagues with same old unreasonable demands in a new folder. There is no doubt that USA is an important country and we should be having good diplomatic terms with them but this is what USA does not realize much.

Mr. Shah Mahmood being the Foreign minister has played good innings as he very well knows the mindset of the Americans. We have been a part of Pak - USA diplomacy and he knows that USA would continue to press for non-ending syndrome of “do more “. Let us see how differently Mr. Shah Mehmood Qureshi performs this time vis-a-vis USA leadership.

The situation within USA administration is quite gloomy now-a-days because of the ongoing internal tug of war. The Muller investigation is mulling the government especially who are close aides of Donald Trump .

Let us review below as to why this wave of confusion and panic is going in Washington.

Here I would give a soft reminder that earlier i had expressed in my articles “Hasty Sackings by Donald Trump” and “Ball game between Putin and Trump” about Donald Trump’s imprudent attitude and hasty decisions including travel ban on Muslims, numerous dismissals of his close aids from their offices and election meddling etc., and how it all led to the FBI investigations against him under former director FBI Robert Mueller’s supervision.

Knowing USA criminal justice system one cannot expect any relaxation in the due processes. The meeting between Donald Trump and Putin did not go well and its after effects brought Donald Trump under further cloud and public pressure.

It looks that move initiative against Donald Trump is not going to die so easily and Donald Trump will be coming under more pressure in coming weeks, which further make the authorities nervous.

Donald Trump is now facing additional charges against him as his own Ex-attorney Michael Cohen has ditched him by making confessional statements before the court in New York. The allegations include tax fraud, excessive campaign contributions, making false statements to a financial institution, and unlawful corporate contributions.

Cohen admitted that he paid “hush money” to Playboy playmate Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford (professionally known as Stormy Daniels), the adult film actress who allege an affair with Mr. Trump to keep quiet about it. Cohen said that Trump himself directed him to violate the law to influence the outcome of elections.

Cohen has further indicated that he is willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Mr. Trump was aware of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting long before it took place between his son and Russian delegation, although he has shown no evidence to support this claim.

Donald Trump had two more judges in Supreme Court with the hope to get relief from Supreme Court whereas if he gets convicted then he can even pardon himself as president which is within his powers.

In USA, the Constitution defines impeachment, which is limited to “The President, Vice President, and all civil officers of the United States” for offences like for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours” who may be impeached and removed from the office for committing any of these.

Impeachment is only a formal statement of charges and is thus only the first step towards removal. Once an individual is impeached, he or she must then face the trial for conviction via legislative vote, which then determines the removal of that individual from office. Impeachment generally involves high office achievers that are why it requires super majority to vote.

Formerly, two U.S. Presidents have been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives; Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1999, but both were later acquitted by the U.S. Senate. No US President till date has been removed from the office on impeachment or conviction.

Cohen is another Trump ally to be charged as a result of Mr. Mueller’s investigation, as former national security chief Michael Flynn and aide George Papadopoulos also admitted lying to the FBI over the Trump camp’s associations with Russia.

Trump has hit back to the claims questioning the legality of both the raids and the tape, writing in his tweet: “Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of.

Donald Trump has stated that if he is impeached then USA economy would be finished and everyone will be poor. He also accused Cohen for making up stories against him and getting a great deal from prosecutors.

The world is going through number of natural changes where the game is played by intel like what has been played by KGB to CIA?

The USA administration is coming under continued pressure because of the daily changes in politics because of legal battle on allegations against Donald Trump , which can lead to impeachment of the President Donald Trump . These pressures on President Trump certainly have disturbed him badly.

The ongoing investigations against the President are indirectly affecting the USA International policies and its effects can be seen on South Asia especially Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The present USA internal political row coupled with FBI is certainly not allowing President Donald Trump to pay more attention to the International issues related to USA.

The writer is a PPP Senator, former Interior Minister of Pakistan, and Chairman of think tank

“Global Eye” and Senate Body on Interior and Narcotics.

rmalik1212@gmail.com

@senrehmanmalik