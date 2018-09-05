Share:

ISLAMABAD – Haziq Asim won the U-10 category of the NBP twin cities Tennis Championship 2018, as he ousted Ammar Masood in straight games in the final played here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Haziq won the first set 4-0 and wrapped up the final by winning second set 4-0. In the girls U-10 final, Fatima Zara Gul beat Pareez Sohaib 4-2, 4-1 to lift the title. In men’s doubles first semifinal, Jibranul Haq/Yaseen Abbassi thrashed Musa Chaudhry/Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-0 while in second semifinal, Col Shahid/Usman Ejaz beat Moinuddin Shah/Buland Sohail 6-3, 6-2. In men’s singles semifinals, Jibran beat Yaseen Abbassi 7-5, 7-5 and in second semifinal, Musa Ch beat Khursheed Abbassi 4-6, 6-3, 10-8. In ladies singles final, Mahvish Chisti thrashed Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0.