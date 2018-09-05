Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A woman was strangulated by her husband over honour (karo-kari) at Haji Ghulam Muhammad Nohani village on Tuesday.

According to police, Waseem Khaskheli strangulated his wife Sughra over karo kari. Digri police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the deceased woman at taluka hospital Digri for autopsy and later, the body of was handed over to her heirs. While police also arrested accused Waseem Khaskheli in a raid.

Learnt that three years back the deceased was married with the accused and both had no children.

MATRIC RESULT

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mirpurkhas Controller Anwer Aleem has announced the annual result of matriculation of science group 2018, the other day. According to result, Rameen Fatima of The Vision Secondary School, Mirpurkhas with seat no 53414 secured 1st position.

Azam Ali of government boys high school Quaid-e-Millat, Mirpurkhas with seat no 52144 obtained 2nd position and Ahmed Hussain of Talimul Islam Government Nationalize High School, Umerkot with seat no 76873 get 3rd position.

Total 30,742 girls and boys students appeared in the annual exam and 2,140 students of them acquired A-1 grade while 8,528 students A grade, 10,444 students B grade, 6,807 students C grade, 1,499 students grade D and 145 students gained E grade.

Around 29,563 totally passed in the exams.