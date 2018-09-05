Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an application enabling taxpayers to prepare Income Tax Return and Wealth Statement without using Internet to resolve the connectivity issues often faced by the taxpayers. The application called Iris-ADX (Asynchronous Data Exchange) has been prepared and launched by Information Technology (IT) Wing of the FBR to facilitate the taxpayers. The application allows the taxpayer/E-intermediary to prepare data related to Income Tax return and wealth Statement in Offline mode.