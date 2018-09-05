Share:

ISLAMABAD – Pak Sporting Football Club moved into the semifinals of the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018, after defeating Kiran FC 5-4 on penalty shootout here at Jinnah Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams were evenly matched and started the first half on a very fast pace. Both had countless goal-scoring opportunities, but some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping denied both teams of taking lead in the first half. In the second half, both the teams tried hard to score but it also remained goalless. The referee awarded five penalty kicks to both teams, Kiran FC missed one while Pak Sporting converted all five. Soon after the conversion of last goal from Pak Sporting, wild celebrations were witnessed in their camp, as their players and supporters rushed to congratulate their team.