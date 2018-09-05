Share:

Islamabad - The four-day first session of Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee began at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry, Director General for Defence Strategy, Ministry of Defence, Indonesia Major General Muhammad Nakir along with his delegation is visiting Pakistan.

Prior to the inaugural meeting held on September 4, 2018 in the Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi, the visiting dignitary called on the Secretary Defence.

During the call, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest covering scope of bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia.

It was mutually agreed to strengthen, expand and diversify this cooperation through all available forums.

JDCC is the highest forum of defence collaboration between the two countries.

During the inaugural session of JDCC, both sides exchanged views on bilateral as well as major regional/international issues. The two sides also held in depth discussions on avenues of cooperation in the field of Defence Industry between Indonesia and Pakistan.

A comprehensive review was also carried out during which the two brotherly countries showed satisfaction on the milestones achieved since the signing of ground breaking Agreement on Defence Cooperative Activities in July, 2010 and reaffirmed mutual desire to realize the true potential of their mutual defence collaboration.

During his stay in Pakistan, Major General Muhammad Nakir is also scheduled to visit Defence Industry Establishments of Pakistan.