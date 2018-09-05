Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Region thumped KRL by 78 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 round one Pool-A match here at KRL Stadium on Tuesday.

KRL required 177 runs for victory, but they were bundled out for 98 in 42.1 overs. Azeem Ghumman made 28. Taj Wali clinched 4-31, Zahid Mahmood 2-10, Nasir Ahmed 2-20 and Sajid Khan 2-22. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their second innings at overnight score of 47-2 and were bowled out for 122. Akbar Badshah made 33. Noman Ali grabbed 6-52 and Ali Shafiq 4-40.

At Abbottabad Stadium, NBP thrashed Fata by an innings and 57 runs. Fata resumed their second innings at 43-2 and were all out for 130. M Naeem scored 23. M Asghar bagged 3-19, Bilal Asif 3-28 and Atif Jabbar 2-33.

At Diamond Ground, UBL outclassed Islamabad by 7 wickets. UBL needed 136 runs for victory, which they achieved in 24.3 overs losing three wickets. Test discarded Umar Akmal slammed unbeaten 87. Ahmed Saifi took 2-33. Earlier, Islamabad were all out for 143 in their second innings with Faizan Riaz hitting 31. Ammad Butt captured 3-35, Salman Ali Agha 2-17, Umer Gul 2-27 and Khurram Shahzad 2-28.

In Pool-B match, SSGCL beat Rawalpindi by 147 runs. Rawalpind were all out for 224 in their second innings. Mukhtar Ahmed made 66. Sohail Khan clinched 6-57 and Kashif Bhatti 3-43.