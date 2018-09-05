ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Region thumped KRL by 78 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four Day 2018-19 round one Pool-A match here at KRL Stadium on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton to be honored in Grammy gala

KRL required 177 runs for victory, but they were bundled out for 98 in 42.1 overs. Azeem Ghumman made 28. Taj Wali clinched 4-31, Zahid Mahmood 2-10, Nasir Ahmed 2-20 and Sajid Khan 2-22. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their second innings at overnight score of 47-2 and were bowled out for 122. Akbar Badshah made 33. Noman Ali grabbed 6-52 and Ali Shafiq 4-40.

At Abbottabad Stadium, NBP thrashed Fata by an innings and 57 runs. Fata resumed their second innings at 43-2 and were all out for 130. M Naeem scored 23. M Asghar bagged 3-19, Bilal Asif 3-28 and Atif Jabbar 2-33.

At Diamond Ground, UBL outclassed Islamabad by 7 wickets. UBL needed 136 runs for victory, which they achieved in 24.3 overs losing three wickets. Test discarded Umar Akmal slammed unbeaten 87. Ahmed Saifi took 2-33. Earlier, Islamabad were all out for 143 in their second innings with Faizan Riaz hitting 31. Ammad Butt captured 3-35, Salman Ali Agha 2-17, Umer Gul 2-27 and Khurram Shahzad 2-28.

In Pool-B match, SSGCL beat Rawalpindi by 147 runs. Rawalpind were all out for 224 in their second innings. Mukhtar Ahmed made 66. Sohail Khan clinched 6-57 and Kashif Bhatti 3-43.

READ MORE: PM to attend Defence Day ceremony at GHQ as chief guest: Fawad Ch

 