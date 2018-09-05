Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday felicitated Arif Alvi on his success in the presidential election.

In a statement, Zardari said the PPP had always worked for democracy and has strengthened democratic norms in the county.

He said President was a representative of all the four federating units and should represent every strata of society.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu Kashmir led by former President AJK Sardar Mohammed Yaqoob Khan called on Asif Ali Zardari here on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the former President of political situation in Kashmir and discussed party matters in AJK. Spokesman of the former President Amir Fida Paracha was also present on the occasion.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also felicitated Arif Alvi on his election as President and expressed the hope that, rising above partisan politics, he will act as the head of state and symbol of federation in accordance with the letter and spirit of the constitution.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the PPP will also keep an eye on how he conducts himself in the presidency.

He said that as leaders of their political party the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, both Imran Khan and Alvi have undermined the parliament and civilian state institutions and called upon them to publicly distance themselves from past actions that de-legitimized the parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto said that, as a first step in legitimizing the parliament, a Parliamentary Committee to investigate issues of severe discrepancies in the 2018 elections is set up without further delay.

The PPP chief reminded the President-elect that the call for forensic audit of all forms 45 uploaded by the Election Commission of Pakistan on its web site and investigations in the failure of Result Transmission System cannot be avoided any longer, he said.