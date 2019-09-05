Share:

LAHORE - The Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League 2019 has got the partner in shape of Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan, under the banner of Flava. Announcing a fully-sponsored Higher Education Scholarship for the winner of the tournament, Haleeb Foods Head of Marketing Sami Qahar said: “This partnership is deeply focused towards providing women a conducive environment to progression. Flava has a strong commitment towards making Pakistan a healthier nation and through this initiative we are supporting the girls realize their true potential.” The Gilgit-Baltistan Girls Football League is an initiative founded by two young and enthusiastic sisters Karishma and Sumaira Inayat in the year 2016. These girls represent everything Flava stands for – equality and empowerment and Flava takes pride in being their nutrition partner. This year, the GB-GFL 2019 tournament will take place in Passu Hunza region. Due to a lack of opportunities available for these girls to participate in national or regional level games, this continued partnership aims to fulfill that gap. Not only will it empower women, it will also promote gender equality and challenge stereotypes.