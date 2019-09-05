Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in the money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate Company references.

Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the hearing of the references as the former president was produced in the court amid strict security.

The judge remarked that the concerned judge has been hearing the cases and he would continue with the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the court marked their attendance and adjourned the hearing with any proceedings.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed around the premises of the courthouse and litigant public was denied entry during the hearing.