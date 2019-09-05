Share:

MULTAN-PML-N leader Javed Hashmi has said that rumours are making rounds that the jailed PML-N chief has made a deal with government but party chief Nawaz Sharif has clear stance that they will not take any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Hashmi said that Nawaz Sharif will not go to Prime Minister Imran Khan as he has no legal authority to give NRO. The PML-N leader said injustice is being done with PML-N.

Hashmi said investigation upon Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being done from when but no charge could be imposed against him.

When decision on former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah case had to come then a WhatsApp message was sent to judge, he added. He went on to say that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must do accountability but didn’t misuse its power.

In the case of party vice president Maryam Nawaz, there is nowhere in the law that shares could not be transferred.

NAB should see that what law will be applied on the case or not.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged us of taking 6,000 loans for the past 7 years but his government has taken loans of 10,000 billion within one year.

Cases against PML-N are only paper work, all decisions are already written, and judges only give the judgments.

NAB itself makes people suspect or accused in the case as it has made only to break political parties.

He said Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif are in jail and when leaders give sacrifices then parties are not broken.