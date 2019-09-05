Share:

OKARA-An Intermediate student of Okara grabbed first position in the annual examination of FA/FSc conducted by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Sahiwal.

BISE Sahiwal had declared the names of position-holders in the FA/FSc examination including: Awais Majeed, son of Muhammad Majeed of Okara Cantt who secured overall 1st position with 1058 marks. Faiza Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Nasrullah Khan of Darul Ihsan Town Okara and a student of District Public School Okara, obtained Third position, by securing 1049 marks. Shahzeb Akram, son of Muhammad Akrm Javed of Darul Ihsan Town Okara and student of Punjab College got first position in Medical Group with 1044 marks; Hafiz Ihsan Khalid, son of Muhammad Khalid of Muslim Town Renala Khurd and a student of Punjab College also shared the first position by securing 1044 marks. Similarly, Muhammad Ramish Saeed, son of Saeed Ali of Seth Colony Okara and student of DPS obtained second position by securing 1043 marks; Abid Fareed, son of Muhammad Tufail of Bhuman Shah Depalpur and student of Punjab College obtained Third position by securing 1038 marks.