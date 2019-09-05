Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sasha Siem will be the first ever artist to perform at the Fashion Media Awards.

The 35-year-old singer has been named by The Daily Front Row as the first musician they’ve asked to perform at their annual fashion awards ceremony, which will take place at the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The performance will also mark Sasha’s American debut, and will see her perform a song from her upcoming album, three singles from which have already been released and watched by millions on global digital and social channels.

During the ceremony, Sasha will also be honoured with the very first New Wave award, which she won after The Daily Front Row Editor in Chief and CEO Brandussa Niro described her as ‘’an up-and-coming artist who demands your attention’’.

Sasha gained recognition recently when she recorded a beautiful rendition of Sir Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ in the controversial Love Frequency, which is recorded at 432Hz, as opposed to the usual 440Hz.

The frequency is said to be the key to unlocking the inner workings of the universe and has restorative and healing properties for all who hear it.

This year, the Fashion Media Awards will be attended by the likes of Kate Moss, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, as they have all bagged honours and will receive their gongs during the show.