SUKKUR - The ATC Court Sukkur on Friday remanded the four people including father and his three sons accused of slaughtering 11 members of their own family, to another 14-day into police custody. Earlier, the police brought Wahabullah Indhar and his sons Muhammed Iqbal, Habibullah, Kaleemullah, Abdul Majid accused of killing 11 members of their family including mother, wife, and minors daughters and sons in Pano Aqil village on August 19.

Allegedly, Wahabullah Indhar along with sons killed his wife Mst Ruquia, daughters Iqra, 8-year-old Isra, 6-year-old Surraya, 5-year-old Hajani, daughter-in -law 19 years old Naseema, w/o son Habibullah Indhar, and granddaughter three-year-old Nazia.